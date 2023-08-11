Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.77

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.77 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.87). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.84), with a volume of 203,118 shares.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.53. The firm has a market cap of £143.28 million, a PE ratio of 654.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

