BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $73.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE BWXT opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

