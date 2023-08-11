Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $51.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $73.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

