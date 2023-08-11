Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $51.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DQ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DQ opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $73.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daqo New Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.