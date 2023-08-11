Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.43

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.43 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.50), with a volume of 47,302 shares trading hands.

Orchard Funding Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 million, a PE ratio of 492.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.32.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

