Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $6.39. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1,576 shares changing hands.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($3.25). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konica Minolta
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.