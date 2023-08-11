ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

