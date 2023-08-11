Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $5.16. Cemtrex shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 15,541 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

