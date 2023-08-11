Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.46

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and traded as low as $25.00. Swiss Re shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 39,329 shares traded.

Swiss Re Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

