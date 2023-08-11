Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

