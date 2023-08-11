Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. Ardent Leisure Group has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

About Ardent Leisure Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife exhibits under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.