Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. Ardent Leisure Group has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.
About Ardent Leisure Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Leisure Group
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.