Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 56.2%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

