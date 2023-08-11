Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $278.00

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.45). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.55), with a volume of 47,441 shares trading hands.
Invesco Income Growth Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278. The company has a market cap of £162.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.
About Invesco Income Growth Trust
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Income Growth Trust
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Invest in Energy
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.