Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Arcadis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARCAY opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6908 per share. This is a boost from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

