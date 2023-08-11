Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.17

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.14. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 213,949 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
