ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $274.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.77. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $219.33 and a 1-year high of $396.80.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $2.2431 dividend. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.