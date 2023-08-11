First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.54

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $11.65. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 10,286 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FGBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

