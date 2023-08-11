GSK (NYSE:GSK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

