Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $80.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Danaos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 51.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

