CoreCivic’s (CXW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

