Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Camping World Stock Up 0.0 %

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $27.73 on Monday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.36%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $13,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 522.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

