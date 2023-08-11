Morgan Stanley Boosts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $25.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBG. UBS Group started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

