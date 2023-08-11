StockNews.com Lowers Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday.

III opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,747,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,494,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,000 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 425,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

