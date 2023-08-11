Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COMP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Compass Stock Down 0.5 %

COMP stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.61. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

