China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.48% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

