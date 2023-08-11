Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.