Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

