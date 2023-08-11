Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.6 %

LAND stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.