Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
LAND stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.41%.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
