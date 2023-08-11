Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.6 %

LAND stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

