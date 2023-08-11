Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEBK

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

PEBK stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,989 shares of company stock worth $58,347 over the last 90 days. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.