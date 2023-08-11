Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.49.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Comerica by 566.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

