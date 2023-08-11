Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

