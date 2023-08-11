Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 122,576,698 shares trading hands.

Mobile Streams Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.