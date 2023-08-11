Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.7 %

PRIM opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,261,295 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 208,084 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

