Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $17.63

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRBY. JMP Securities began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,442,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,627,377.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,442,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,627,377.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,847.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $93,249,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,522,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 1,063,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Trading Down 2.9 %

WRBY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.99. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.