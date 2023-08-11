The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

