iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.17.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iTeos Therapeutics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.