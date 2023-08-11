iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.