Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

COGT stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after buying an additional 1,986,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 898,313 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.