Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE EGO opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after buying an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.