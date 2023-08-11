The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $9.50

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

