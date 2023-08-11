Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 917,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 503,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.