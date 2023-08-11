TD Securities Cuts Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $58.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

