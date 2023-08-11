Patrick E. Bowe Sells 2,498 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,498 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $133,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,933.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

