Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

