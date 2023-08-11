Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $141,754.86 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.77 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.