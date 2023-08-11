Andrew Kenner Purchases 5,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 113.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

