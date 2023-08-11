Bradley A. Pearce Sells 2,998 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Koppers Stock Down 0.2 %

Koppers stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Stories

