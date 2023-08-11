Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CAO Sells $127,950.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.