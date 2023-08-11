Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CAO Sells $127,950.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

