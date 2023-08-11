Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.5 %

CNXN stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

