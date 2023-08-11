Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PC Connection Stock Down 1.5 %
CNXN stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $56.68.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.11%.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
