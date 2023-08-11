Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 7,500 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $403,073.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78.

Cardlytics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

