Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 614,332 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 926.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614,332 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

